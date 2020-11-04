Lawyer Among Three Suspects Arrested As Sleuths Bust Online Car Dealers Fraud Syndicate

Police are holding three people linked to a multi-million fraudulent online car dealers syndicate.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the three including a lawyer identified as Moses Owino Angelo were nabbed on Tuesday night.

Angelo and George Tsuma were arrested in Mombasa while the third suspect Charles Kipsang Koech alias Charles Brian Koech alias Ibrahim Merrali was arrested in Naivasha.

Detectives launched a manhunt for the suspects after two people filed complaints at DCI Kasarani.

The buyers claimed that they were swindled after making payments for vehicles they had seen posted on online market place https://jiji.co.ke.

According to the DCI, the first individual reported that he was led to a car yard on Nairobi’s Ngong road to view a Toyota Probox. After making the full payment, he was abducted and dumped in the city centre.

“Another buyer paid a deposit through Mpesa for a Land Rover. The vehicle was never delivered, ” DCI said in a tweet.

Investigations into the fraud, DCI said, have revealed that Charles Kipsang is the kingpin of the racket.

“We appeal to members of the public who may have fallen victim of the syndicate to report to DCI Kasarani for further police action, ” added DCI.

