Kiambu Murder Suspect Lawrence Warunge Unfit To Stand Trial – Court Told

Lawrence Warunge, the 22-year-old IT student who killed his family at their Kiambu home two weeks ago, is unfit to stand trial, a court has been told.

This was following a mental assessment that found him unfit to take plea on Monday.

His girlfriend and the second suspect, Sarah Muthoni has been released under Section 87 (a). She will turn into a state witness in the case.

The prosecution applied for one month for Warunge to be detained. In the meantime, further medical check-ups will be done.

Chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi granted the application allowing the prime suspect to be held in Nairobi until the matter is mentioned on March 1, 2021.

Warunge confessed to killing his father, Nicholas Njenga Warunge, mother Annie, brothers Maxwell and Christian, and their farmhand James Kinyanjui.

He told detectives that his initial plan was to also eliminate his two sisters but they reported back to school on January 5.

His plan, he told the police, was inspired by a Netflix series dubbed “Killing Eve”.

