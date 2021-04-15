Lawrence Warunge Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Family, Farmhand

Lawrence Warunge, the prime suspect in the murder of his four family members and a farm hand, has been charged with five counts of murder.

The IT student at a private university while appearing before Lady justice Mary Kasango in a virtual court session was charged with killing his father Nicholas Warunge, mother Anne Warunge, brother Christian Njenga, nephew Maxwell Njenga and construction worker James Kinyanjui on the night of January 5-6, 2021.

Warunge denied the charges.

Read: Lawrence Warunge, Man Who Confessed To Killing Parents, Siblings Now Fit To Stand Trial

Justice Kasango ordered that the accused person be remanded at Nairobi Industrial Area Prison pending the pre-trial hearing slated for May 11.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old who in January confessed to killing the five people was found mentally fit to stand trial.

A psychiatric report released by Mathari Mental Hospital confirmed that he could now answer to the alleged crimes.

Read Also: Girlfriend Of Lawrence Warunge Arrested In Connection With Kiambu Family Murders

He had previously told the detectives that he was inspired by a Netflix series “Killing Eve”.

His girlfriend and the second suspect, Sarah Muthoni was released in January under Section 87 (a), and turned into a state witness in the case.

He told detectives that his initial plan was to also eliminate his two sisters but they reported back to school on January 5.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu