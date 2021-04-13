Lawrence Warunge, Man Who Confessed To Killing Parents, Siblings Now Fit To Stand Trial

Lawrence Warunge, the murder suspect who confessed to killing his parents, 12-year old brother, his cousin and their farmhand in January, has been confirmed fit to stand trial.

This follows a psychiatric report released by Mathari Mental Hospital, confirming that the 22-year-old can now answer to the alleged crimes.

Warunge who told homicide detectives that he was inspired by a movie series ‘Killing Eve’ to end the lives of the five, will plead to murder charges tomorrow, at the Kiambu High Court.

His girlfriend and the second suspect, Sarah Muthoni was released in January under Section 87 (a), and turned into a state witness in the case.

Read: Kin of Murdered Kiambu Family Asks For Security After Thugs Allegedly Try To Steal Burial Money

Warunge confessed to killing his father, Nicholas Njenga Warunge, mother Annie, brothers Maxwell and Christian, and their farmhand James Kinyanjui.

He told detectives that his initial plan was to also eliminate his two sisters but they reported back to school on January 5.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu