Lawrence Warunge, Girlfriend Locked Up For 14 Days Pending Probe In Murder Of Family Members

Lawrence Simon Warunge, a prime suspect in the murder of his family members in Kiambu County, has been locked up for 14 days pending investigations into the heinous act.

A Kiambu Court on Monday also allowed police to detain Warunge’s girlfriend Sarah Muthoni for the same period as sleuths continue with investigations.

During the 14-day period, the suspects will undergo mental assessment. The prosecution will also rely on DNA tests and postmortem results to build on their case against the two.

Warunge, a second-year Mt. Kenya University Bachelor of Business in IT student and the eldest son in the family, police said, has confessed to killing his parents, two brothers and a mason.

The 22-year-old, who was arrested alongside Muthoni on Friday night after being on the run for days, told detectives probing the brutal murder of the five that he drew inspiration from a film.

He told detectives that his parents had soiled his name and to execute the plan of eliminating them the internet came in handy.

In his online research, Warunge said, he stumbled on the famous Killing Eve dark comedy-drama, a series where a character known as Eve is tasked with hunting down a heartless psychopathic assassin.

He settled on a metal rod and a 9-inch dagger as his murder weapons of choice.

“He first hit on the head using a metal bar and immediately on becoming unconscious, he could stab the chest several times on each of the victims in order to damage respiratory organs,” a detective privy to details of the probe intimated to a local media.

His mission, Warunge said, was to eliminate his entire family – but luckily, two of his siblings had returned to school.

Warunge’s father was a nurse based in the United States while his mother worked for the Kiambu County Government as a medical officer.

On Saturday, Warunge led detectives to the spot where he disposed the murder weapons and other key exhibits at a pit latrine in Mai Mahiu.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the items will be crucial in placing the author of the heinous crime at the centre of the killings

“The recovered items will be subjected to further forensic analysis at the DCI Forensic Lab, to provide a watertight case for the prosecution, once presented in court, ” DCI said in a tweet on Saturday night.

