Murder Suspect Lawrence Warunge’s Family Opposes His Release, Claims He has Threatened Siblings

The family of 22-year-old university student Lawrence Warunge who is behind bars for killing four other relatives, has opposed his application to be freed on bail.

They have written to the court stating that the accused person has been threatening his surviving family members with death even while in custody.

The Mount Kenya University student is being held at the Industrial Area Remand Prison over the murder of Christian Njenga, Maxwell Njenga, James Kinyajui Wambaa, Nicholas Njoroge Warunge and Ann Wanjiku Njoroge at their Kiambaa home on January 6.

The court was also told that he planned to kill his two other sisters but could not because they were in school.

Now, Warunge, through his lawyer Ntenga Marube has petitioned the Kiambu High Court for his release on bond.

“I spoke to my client and he wishes to apply for bond. We seek a pre-bail report,” Mr Marube told the court.

The Warunge family, on the other hand, is adamant that their relative be freed on bond, claiming that he still plans to murder his surviving siblings.

“The Warunge and Njenga family have expressed that they do not wish for the accused to be released from custody throughout the length of the case. This is due to the following reasons: The accused, during his arrest, expressed that he had every intention to kill his remaining two sisters and other members of the family as well,” submitted the family through Ndindi & Nadida Advocates.

“The accused has, through different numbers that emanated from the remand prison threatened the life of his cousin and his family.

“The accused seems not to be remorseful and if released may carry out his words of killing his sisters, cousins and relatives.”

The accused who told investigators that he was inspired by drama series “Killing Eve”, claimed that his parents hated and neglected him, describing his father as a serial drunkard.

A mental assessment test indicated that he was fit to stand trial.

