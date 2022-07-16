Lawrence Cherono Kicked Out Of Oregon For Doping

Kenyan marathoner has been kicked out of the World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022 for doping.

Lawrence Cherono has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit, AIU after testing positive for trimetazidine, a prohibited substance in an out of competition test in May this year.p

Cherono was set to represent Kenya for the second time ever, after finishing fourth in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

AIU said a sample collected from Cherono tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance that is prohibited under the 2022 Wada prohibited list as a metabolic modulator. Read: Susan Jeptoo Banned For Doping Violation

“Substances in this category modify how the body metabolises fat. Trimetazidine is approved for use in some countries to treat chest pain stemming from a lack of blood supply and oxygen to the heart,” AIU said in a statement.

“Trimetazidine is a non-specified substance, and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such a substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules unless certain conditions apply.”

Cherono was travelling to Eugene, Oregon for the World Championships when he was notified of the adverse analytical finding.