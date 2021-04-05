Lawmakers Moses Wetangula, Tim Wanyonyi Lose their Mother

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and his brother Tim Wanyonyi who is the Member of Parliament for Westlands Constituency are mourning the death of their stepmother.

Mama Faustina Wetangula passed away on Sunday evening.

The cause of her death is, however, yet to be disclosed.

Mama Faustina was the mother of Tony Waswa who succumbed to COVID-19 in May 2020.

Waswa served as Wanyonyi’s aide for many years.

Some of the leaders who have sent their condolences to the bereaved family include Senate Minority Leader James Orengo and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

“My heartfelt condolences to Senator Moses Wetangula and Hon. Tim Wanyonyi. These are difficult times replete with challenges and pain of losing loved ones. May the Almighty give you the strength and fortitude to bear the loss of your beloved mother. May she rest in eternal peace, ” said Orengo.

Kibwana said, “poleni Waheshima Wetangula and Wanyonyi. A mother is always very special. God give entire family strength.”

