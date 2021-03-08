Lawmakers Malala, Osoro Surrender To Police Over By-election Chaos

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala have surrendered to police over chaos witnessed across the country during by-elections.

Speaking to journalists while in Kisii county, Osoro said that there have been state security agents who have been trailing him for days.

Osoro availed himself at the Kisii Divisional Directorate of Criminal Investigation in the company of his lawyer Alice Wahome, Gladys Shollei and Wilkins Ochoki.

Regarding whether he owns a gun, Osoro said he is not licensed hence does not have one.

“I don’t have a gun, I have been licensed to hold one and so I have heard it from you,” Osoro said.

Senator Malala is currently being grilled at the DCI offices in Kakamega after he surrendered earlier.

On Saturday, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) summoned 10 lawmakers over chaos witnessed during Thursday’s by-elections.

Speaking on Saturday, commission chairman Rev Samuel Kobia said the summons were not just about investigating and prosecuting the parties but stopping them from occupying public office.

“These summons do not just indicate our intention to investigate and prosecute but rather also indicate the plan of the Commission to stop the unethical from occupying office,” he said.

The lawmakers who were summoned were Millicent Omanga, Aisha Jumwa, Faisal Badera, Fred Kapondi, Benjamin Washiali, Charles Were, Chris Wamalwa, Cleophas Malala, Gladys Wanga, and John Walukhe.

On Thursday, chaotic events were witnessed in Matungu and Kabuchai Constituencies as well as in Hells Gate, London and Kiamokama County Assembly Wards.

In Matungu, two IEBC officials were assaulted. One by former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and the other by goons accompanying Malala. In London Ward, politicians were teargassed by police over voter bribery allegations.