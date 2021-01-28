Latest Police Reshuffle Sees 120 Traffic Cops Moved

The latest police reshuffle has seen to it that over 120 traffic officers were moved in new efforts to streamline operations in the country.

According to an internal memo sent to the officers on January 27, 2020, the changes were necessitated by many issues among them disciplinary matters.

The reshuffle details cops drawn from Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Laikipia, West Pokot, Nandi, Nakuru, Kajiado and Trans Nzoia counties.

Further reports indicate that a squad has been formulated to crack down on rogue traffic cops who have their personal interests on the forefront instead of the job.

Star reports that Regional police commander Marcus Ocholla noted an increase of the static traffic checks which are mounted specifically for personal gains and not detection of traffic offences.

“Police will only be deployed in static places when providing free flow of traffic to motorists. I have already sent a team with unmarked vehicles to various counties to check on officers deployed on static traffic checks,” Ocholla is quoted by the publication.

Traffic Cops have made headlines in the country with virals videos shared on social media either capturing them in the wrong or doing rare acts of kindness.

And the award for most useless traffic cop this morning goes to dude manning Riara/Kingara Junction. Does absolutely nothing but stand on the side or harass pick-ups. pic.twitter.com/OE39GbQn3O via @eascxa — KenyanTraffic (@KenyanTraffic) January 28, 2021

In one video shared on social media, fake traffic cops were nabbed trying to extort money from motorists.

In yet another one, a group of traffic police were caught descending on a motorist with blows and kicks for allegedly committing a traffic offense.

"Utanifanya nini?" – Traffic cop after allegedly damaging his car in Nakuru. pic.twitter.com/hTkSj2cV5B via @MacOtani — KenyanTraffic (@KenyanTraffic) December 26, 2020

The push and pull has created enmity between motorists and cops hence the continuous harassment and violence.

On Tuesday while addressing the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta called for cooperation in all sectors of government to ensure a smooth running.

The Head of State further referenced videos where police and motorists were engaged in a brawl adding that police officers are not enemies rather they are aimed to maintain law and order.

“Police officers are not enemies. They are our friends. It is upon us, as citizens to obey the law and do what we are directed to do in line with the law. If we continue that way, I am confident that our nation will be safe and prosperous,” Uhuru said.

