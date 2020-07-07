Latema and Welkan Sacco Matatus Impounded As Operators Stage Demonstrations Over Licencing Row

11 matatus belonging to Welkan and Latema Saccos were on Tuesday morning impounded as operators staged demonstrations over licencing row.

The demonstrations, the police said, started at around 8am with at least 200 matatus completely blocking James Gichuru and Kabaserian Road at Kabaseria area.

This made the road inaccessible inconveniencing other motorists and Kenyans who were heading to work.

The operators were complaining about denial of road service licence to access Kawangware/Gatina via Chalbi, Isaac Gathanju and Convent drives.

Efforts by police to negotiate with the operators proved futile as they stood their ground.

Police were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse the rioting drivers and touts.

Normalcy resumed at around 10am after police managed to clear the area.

The impounded Public Service Vehicles (PSVs), police said, are being processed for further legal action in court.

