Late Senator Haji’s Six-Month Pay To Go To Orphanages

Late Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji’s six-month pay will be donated to orphanages and part used for bursaries as per his last dying wishes.

According to his son, DPP Noordin Haji, during a thanksgiving ceremony yesterday, the family intends to honor his last wishes.

For instance, the money will be handed over to the Kenya Red Cross Society where it will be distributed to the needy.

“Going forward, we intend to donate our late father’s six-month salary that he earned while dispossessed to orphanages, as well as bursaries to students in the sub-counties of Garissa. The money will be handed over to the Kenya Red Cross, which will reach out to the needy,” Haji said.

Those who were present in the ceremony included Finance CS Ukur Yatani, county commissioner Meru Mwangi, governors Ali Korane (Garissa) and Mohamed Kuti (Isiolo), MPs Sophia Abdinoor (Ijara) and Mohamed Omar (Wajir South), Isiolo Senator Fatumo Dulo, Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane, former IGAD executive secretary Mahboob Maalim, and former Governor Nathif Jama.

Senator Haji passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021, after a long-term illness. He was buried the same day, at Lang’ata cemetery.

The former Cabinet Minister for Internal Security and Provincial Affairs died at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi aged 80.

He served as the chairman of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce.

He had been flown in from Turkey on Saturday where he had been since December for treatment.

