Late Nyeri MP Nderitu Githua’s Daughters Plead Guilty in Sh3 Million Fake Land Deal

Late Nyeri MP Nderitu Githua’s daughters have pleaded guilty to a Sh3 million fake land deal as they appeared before Nyeri Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo yesterday.

According to documents filed in court, the complainant said the two daughters received Sh1.1 million as part of the initial payment for a piece of land in Nyeri town.

However, it was revealed that the said piece of land had ideally been sold to some other buyer. For instance, the land that measures 0.416 hectares was to be sold at Sh2.3 million to the first buyer.

The second buyer then offered Sh3 million for the piece of land thus things took a new twist. The sisters tried to stick on the second deal and refund the first buyer by reversing his transaction but he refused.

Read: Police Forced To Intervene As Jubilee MPs Fiercely Clash In Nyeri Event (Photos)

The sisters also cite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for taking longer to refund the first buyer his money.

They further indicated that they would deposit the money before November 20, 2020.

“We initially had another buyer who had shown interest in buying our land at Ksh2.3 million. However, we stumbled on Kibira who offered a much higher price. Had it not been for COVID-19, we would have paid the money we owe to the complainant. We never intended to steal or fraudulently obtain the same,” said the sisters.

On the complainant’s part, he got worried as the sisters kept dodging him after he made his payments in December 2018.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu