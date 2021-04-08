Late GSU Officer Attached to Matiang’i’s Office Suffered From PTSD After Dusit Attack – Family

The family of the GSU officer Hudson Wakise who turned gun on self after killing wife, Pauline Wakasa has revealed that he suffered from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the Dusit attack.

Speaking to a local publication, the kin revealed that trouble started brewing in his marriage after the Dusit attack in Nairobi.

For instance, he was part of the Reece squad that was trapped inside the Hotel trying to rescue people. In the process, he suffered a head injury that led to trauma hence changed behavior.

“I don’t know if he was drinking with his colleagues in the past but since his involvement in the attack, there was a notable increase in his alcohol consumption. His relationship with his wife also suffered, forcing us to intervene to reconcile them on several occasions,” a relative is quoted by a local publication.

Yesterday, through a statement, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai announced the death of the GSU officer and his wife who was a traffic officer attached at Kilimani Police Station.

According to the IG, preliminary reports show that theirs was a domestic squabble.

“Wakise, who had been off duty since April 1, reported back to work on April 6 but left at 3 pm and went home near the GSU camp in Ruaraka,” said Mutyambai.

t is said that they fought over her moving out with their two children aged five and two.

Witnesses said Wakise got home at around 9 pm when a fight ensued prompting him to leave. He later returned and shot his wife eight times in the chest. She was still in her uniform when the incident took place.

He would later shoot himself through the chin.

CS Matiang’i mourned the couple as “young and vibrant” officers.

“I am deeply pained by the tragic incident involving PC Hudson Wakise and his wife PC Pauline Wakasa both young and vibrant Police officers with brilliant futures tragically ended in their shocking demise,” the CS tweeted.

In January, the National Police Service (NPS) identified the limited supervision among junior cops living outside the camps as one of the reasons for the spike in suicide cases.

“Stagnation in rank, disciplinary actions arising from desertion and inadequate monitoring of junior officers leaving outside police lines are among causes of stress in officers identified,” a statement from the commission read.

It was also agreed that counseling among officers was essential.

