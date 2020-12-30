in NEWS

Late CS Nkaissery’s Son Conducts Church Wedding, CS Fred Matiang’i In Attendance – Photos

Kenneth Nkaissery
Kenneth Nkaissery and the guests who attended his wedding. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Late CS Joseph Nkaissery’s son, Kenneth Mumeita Nkaissery has tied the knot with the love of his love, Wangechi Migwi, in a colourful church wedding at Regina Caeli Catholic Church in Karen.

Among those who attended the ceremony include Interior CS Fred Matiangi accompanied by fellow CSs Prof George Magoha, Farida Karoney, Margaret Kobia, Keriako Tobiko, Monica Juma and  PS Major General Retired Gordon Kihalangwa.

Read: CS Matiang’i Attends Late Nkaissery’s Son’s Traditional Wedding Ceremony In Kajiado (Photos)

This comes less than a month after Kenneth conducted a traditional ceremony, Erikunoto E-siankiki and Itara, early this month, prior to the church wedding.

The traditional ceremony was held at their home in Ilbisil, Kajiado County.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Fred Matiang'iKenneth Nkaissery

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Here Is a List of Smartphones that Will Lose Whatsapp Support Effective January 1