Late CS Nkaissery’s Son Conducts Church Wedding, CS Fred Matiang’i In Attendance – Photos

Late CS Joseph Nkaissery’s son, Kenneth Mumeita Nkaissery has tied the knot with the love of his love, Wangechi Migwi, in a colourful church wedding at Regina Caeli Catholic Church in Karen.

Among those who attended the ceremony include Interior CS Fred Matiangi accompanied by fellow CSs Prof George Magoha, Farida Karoney, Margaret Kobia, Keriako Tobiko, Monica Juma and PS Major General Retired Gordon Kihalangwa.

This comes less than a month after Kenneth conducted a traditional ceremony, Erikunoto E-siankiki and Itara, early this month, prior to the church wedding.

The traditional ceremony was held at their home in Ilbisil, Kajiado County.

