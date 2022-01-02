Late Charles Njonjo Cremated In Kariokor

Kenya’s first post-independence Attorney General Sir Charles Njonjo has been cremated.

The body of the former cabinet minister was cremated on Sunday morning at the Kariokor Crematorium in Nairobi County in line with his wishes.

The cremation was done just hours after his death.

“Charles Njonjo was very clear in his instructions that he be cremated immediately after his death; he didn’t want funeral-related fanfare. He wanted to be cremated almost immediately after death. So we have fulfilled his wish,” a family member Mr Ngini said.

Njonjo, popularly known as “The Duke of Kabeteshire”, passed away peacefully at 5am on Sunday morning at the age of 101 years, his family said.

In his message of condolence to the family, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Njonjo’s death is a big blow not only to his immediate family, friends and relatives but to all Kenyans and the entire African continent because of his leading role in the founding of the Kenyan nation at independence.

“As a nation, we owe a debt of gratitude to Hon. Njonjo and his generation of independence era leaders for their selfless contribution to the laying of the solid foundation upon which our country continues to thrive,” Uhuru said.

“Kenya’s progressive constitutional and legal regime owes its robustness to Hon. Njonjo’s splendid work when he served as the country’s first post-independence Attorney General between 1963 and 1979, and as Constitutional Affairs Minister between 1980 and 1983.”

“…On behalf of the Kenyan nation, my family and on my own behalf, I send deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Hon. Njonjo, and indeed all Kenyans.”

He was the only surviving member of Kenya’s independence Cabinet.

