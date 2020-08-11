Late Changamwe MP Kajembe’s Children Demand Apology From CS Kagwe, Threaten To Sue

Children to the late Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe have demanded an apology from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe over sentiments made during a COVID-19 press briefing on Sunday. The children have threatened to sue should the CS fail to issue an apology.

On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Kagwe had revealed a scenario where a son had refused to self isolate after testing positive for Coronavirus and ended up infecting his elderly parents who later succumbed.

“He (the son) refused to self isolate which led to the infection of his sister and parents. Unlike him, they are elderly and as usual with underlying conditions so they were impacted more. As we speak, this family has lost the one elderly family member, the head of the household just two weeks after burying his mother,” Kagwe narrated.

The statement did not go well with the family members who have termed Kagwe’s sentiments as a form of stigmatization.

The family further indicated that they acknowledged their parents died of COVID-19 but they should be accorded the respect to mourn their kins.

“It is unfortunate that a whole cabinet secretary can come out and issue a mere statement that a young man who brought coronavirus to his parents. We are urging the CS to withdraw the sentiments against my family,” one of Kajembe’s sons stated.

They further expressed displeasure with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who had echoed Kagwe’s sentiments and took to social media posting the deceased’s burial pictures.

The children, Harun Kajembe, Sudi Kajembe, Mohammed Kajembe, Fatma Kajembe alongside the deceased brother in law Mabruk Juma have thus asked CS Kagwe and Sonko to withdraw their sentiments and issue a valid apology within 14 days failure of which they’ll seek legal action.

“Death is inevitable. It is very sad that the Cabinet Secretary will accuse our brother of killing our parents. You can only imagine the kind of stigma this has brought to our family,” Harun said.

Ultimately, the children’s stand on the issue is that the one who had contracted COVID-19 immediately sought health services and was isolated in one of the hospitals in Mombasa county.

The Former Changamwe MP passed on last week at Pandya Hospital where he was reportedly receiving treatment.

The ex-lawmaker’s death came just two weeks after his first wife Aziza succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. He failed to attend his wife’s burial as he had been placed on supplementary oxygen.

At the time of his death, some of his close relatives had also been admitted at the same facility after the wife passed on.

The former MP, who served for three terms, lost his second wife Zaharia about four months ago.

