Last Month’s LSK Meeting Resolutions Suspended By Court, Axed Officials Reinstated

The High Court has suspended all resolutions and decisions that were arrived at during last month’s Law Society of Kenya (LSK) General meeting.

In a ruling by Justice Weldon Korir today, Wednesday 3, 2021, the implementation of the resolutions was ceased and all activities arising from the same suspended.

Roseline Odede and Benard Ngetich have also been reinstated as council members.

On Tuesday, LSK was allowed to withdraw Sh19.6 million from their accounts by Justice Alfred Mabea with two signatories instead of the required three.

According to Havi, this was because the two of the council members were no longer signatories.

In the meeting that turned chaotic, eight council members of LSK were suspended. The meeting was marred by disgraceful conflicts hence ended with the resignation of one council member, Roseline Odede, who was among members who attended the meeting virtually.

Also suspended was besieged LSK Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua who has been at loggerheads with Havi since last year.

While expressing why she had to quit, Ms Odede told the attendees that the infighting in the LSK council had rendered the society dysfunctional.

An election to pick Ms Odede’s replacement, Havi said, was to take place on March 25, 2021.

Havi was heckled by disgruntled members as he downplayed Ms Odede’s resignation with who “else is resigning” question.

With support from young lawyers, Havi survived a motion to kick him out of office.

The group appeared to sideline members who attended the meeting virtually with the Havi group wanting only the members physically present to participate in the voting exercise.

“By side-lining the online team from participating, you’re doing a great disservice to members and this is unacceptable,” said Carolyne Mutheu, a council member.

Other motions considered during the meeting were the appointment of an auditor to review its books and the position of CEO.

Being the majority, the Havi group adopted Parker Randall, a Havi-hand-picked auditing firm, to review LSK books.

