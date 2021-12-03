Larry Madowo, Trevor Ombija Excite Netizens with Thrilling Luo Interview

CNN Journalist Larry Madowo and Ramogi presenter Trevor Ombija have excited netizens with their thrilling Luo interview.

Ombija who holds a show at Ramogi TV invited his friend Larry to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects it has more so on journalists and reporters.

The two started by making fun of each other, arguing about who was more fluent than the other.

Larry questioned why Ombija had not yet invited him in his show of which Ombija replied that he was not aware he spoke fluent English hence the reason he hesitated to invite him over.

“I speak better Dholuo than you do. You should know that when you speak to me, speak to me with respect because I am your elder,” Larry teased Ombija.

Read: Why Larry Madowo Will Be Away From BBC In Three Weeks

They further dived into the effects of Covid-19 where Larry detailed his experiences traveling from different countries amid the pandemic.

For instance, Larry stated that in Europe, more people had been vaccinated against Covid-19 as compared to Kenya which has about 7 million people vaccinated.

Ultimately, he pointed out that there is a section of people who have refused to take the vaccine solely for personal reasons. However, Madowo reiterated the need to get vaccinated adding that it keeps the body’s immunity stronger.

On the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, the duo agreed that it was fatal hence people should be more cautious and not relent on the earlier directives that had been outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Read Also: BBC’s Larry Madowo Back On TV After One Year Study Break

Notably, Larry weighed in on the travel ban due to the new Covid-19 variant where he said people coming from countries like Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia and Namibia are being banned from the European countries.

This, apparently is aimed to control the spread of the new Covid-19 variant.

“I was flying from France going to Finland and I was asked where I was coming from. They asked if I was from Kenya and whether I had been vaccinated,” Larry added.

Asemoke, oliel! Kendo ayudo ka amit e Dholuo moloyo @TrevorOmbija. Kose unene nade? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/08FAHt5BUa — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) December 2, 2021

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Moi was right. Varnacular TV&Radio stations are unhealthy for Kenya coz they fuel tribalismðnic tensions!Moi denied them licenses Tribes with no varnacular stations feel discriminated,angry&ready to attack GoK should get rid of tribal stations including Kikuyu&Kalenjin ones — Itimū wa Njūrūri (@ItimuNjururi) December 2, 2021

The way I've watched this whole thing, one would think I understand it 😂 https://t.co/H4utAj41Bw — Honeypot (@Miss_Patriciah) December 2, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...