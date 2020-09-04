Lari MP Jonah Mburu Mwangi Arrested Over Alleged Embezzlement Of Ksh27 Million From CDF Kitty

Lari Member of Parliament Jonah Mburu Mwangi has been arrested alongside four others over alleged embezzlement of Ksh27 million from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) kitty.

The MP was arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC). Others are Ayaan Mahadhi (Funds Account Manager, Lari NG-CDF), Peter Mugo Mwangi (Chairman, Lari NG-CDF), Grace Muthoni Macharia (Contractor), and Francis Gachoka Kamuyu (Clerk of Works, Lari NG-CDF).

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Friday directed that the five individuals and another person identified as Paul Nyanjui Mucheru (Contractor) be arraigned in court to face graft charges.

The contractor has been directed to surrender himself to EACC offices at Integrity Centre.

According to the DPP, investigations conducted by EACC revealed that the MP and the CDF officials received funds from companies that traded with Lari constituency which amounts to conflict of interest.

The DPP said the payments were made to the companies in respect of contracts awarded irregularly for construction of ICT hubs, sports activities and various schools projects.

“The investigations were in respect to Kshs.27,200,375 being sums directly and indirectly received by Hon. Jonah Mburu Mwangi Member of Parliament Lari Constituency, Ayaan Mahadhi Funds account Manager Lari NG-CDF, Peter Mugo Mwangi Chairman Lari NG-CDFC, Francis Gachoka Kamuyu Clerk of Works Lari NG-CDF, Paul Nyanjui Mucheru, and Grace Muthoni Macharia thorough various business entities trading with Lari NG-CDF between the FY 2017/2018 and FY 2018/2018, ” the DPP said.

The companies are Claymug General Suppliers, Kienjeku Textiles and Uniforms Suppliers, Rumuli Company Limited, Oshoann General Merchant, Oshland Greens Ventures, Ndemeki Company Ltd, Kimondo & Sons General Suppliers and Pambazuko Distributors Limited.

The individuals will be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the laws relating to procurement, dealing with suspect property and acting without authorization under the Anti-Corruption and Economics Act No.3 of 2003 and the Public Finance Management Act No.18 of 2012.

