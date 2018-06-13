Back To Lang’ata Women’s Prison For PS Lilian Omollo After KNH Stay

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have taken Youth Principal Secretary, Lilian Omollo back to Lang’ata Women’s Prison after spending 2 weeks at Kenyatta National Hospital.

PS Omollo had collapsed after a ruling was made denying all the suspects involved in National Youth Service Scandal bail citing them as flight risks.

Kenyatta National Hospital then wrote a letter to the court requesting for the PS to be exempted from Court so she can undergo continued care at the hospital.

Her prolonged stay peeked people’s curiosity at what exactly she could be ailing from that warranted such a long stay in hospital.

The DCI, George Kinoti directed for her stay to be investigated after someone shared how PS Omollo was living a rather lavish lifestyle at the hospital while others languish in custody.

On Tuesday, Ann Ngirita’s mother, Lucy Ngirita was rushed to KNH after she apparently fell ill while in remand.

Through lawyer Cliff Ombeta, Mrs Lucy said she has been unwell, and that the treatment that she is getting at the remand is not enough.

