Langata OCS George Kabii Dies Of Suspected Covid-19

Langata Police Station OCS George Kabii is dead.

Kabii passed away on Thursday morning at the Langata Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Reports indicate that the police boss was rushed to the hospital on Monday, November 16, 2020, after developing breathing complications in suspected Covid-19 infection.

Unfortunately, Kabii, who was also battling with diabetes, succumbed to cardiopulmonary failure.

His body has since been moved to Umash Funeral Home.

The latest come at a time the coronavirus continues to ravage the country claiming lives of high profile individuals including healthcare workers.

Today, the Ministry of Health reported 1,459 new cases from 10,146 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload now stands at 74,145.

17 patients have also succumbed to disease raising the number of fatalities to 1,330.

Kenya has also recorded 50,658 recoveries so far.

