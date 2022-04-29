Lang’ata Police in Trouble as DCI Kinoti Probes Death of Woman Claimed to Have Taken Own Life

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti is probing the murder of a woman in Nairobi which had initially been ruled as suicide.

The case has placed police officers based in Lang’ata in hot soup with a good number of them including the station boss Mr Rashid Mohamed having been transferred. A new team has since taken over the murder probe.

Last week, the DCI in a series of tweets documented the death of a 27-year-old woman, Vanitah Nikesh whose body was discovered hanging from a window grill at a city apartment.

Vanitah Nikesh’s lifeless body was first seen by neighbors through a window suspended by the neck using a piece of cloth, at house number one of Block 1, at the Swaminarayan Temple flats, along the Southern bypass, off Langata road.

Security guards manning the premises broke the door to the flat and found the deceased’s lifeless body hanging on a piece of clothing, as the woman’s 2-month-old infant lay on an adjacent bed.

The woman’s husband Nikesh Harji Shanghani who is a suspect in the case was not in the house at the time of the discovery of the body.

Apparently, Shanghani and the deceased had a troubled marriage. They lived as husband and wife and had been blessed with three children, one 4-year-old boy and twins who were barely 2-months-old.

Earlier preliminary investigations pointed out that the woman might have taken her own life following mistreatment from her husband who is said to be a drunkard who had neglected his family.

On the night prior to her death, the husband returned home late but left at around 6 am after a heated argument. The cause of the argument is yet to be established.

New details now emerging reveal that Mr Shanghani might have had a hand in the wife’s death. For instance, a witness who has recorded a statement with the police says he is not aware Mr Shanghani left the house that morning after an argument with his wife.

The deceased’s family also wants the husband to answer more questions in connection to the same as they claim their kin had been continuously mistreated despite complaining a number of times.

“We do hereby request your good self to kindly investigate the matter at your level and let us know the exact cause and conspiracy behind the unnatural and pathetic death,” asked the family representative. DEATH IN CITY TEMPLE: NEW CLUES IN VITAH NIKESH DEATH MYSTERY Homicide experts have taken over investigations into the death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was discovered hanging from a window grill at a city apartment, on the morning of April, 3, 2022. pic.twitter.com/nJ0slnR4OZ — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 22, 2022

