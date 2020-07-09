Lang’ata Hospital Labs Closed For Carrying Out Fake COVID-19 Tests

Lang’ata Hospital was on Wednesday raided by Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technology Board (KMLTTB) officials over fake Covid-19 tests.

The facility’s laboratories were shut down after it was found that some of the technicians were colluding with others at Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) to conduct Coronavirus tests.

The tests were apparently going for Sh5,500 with the samples being ferried to Kemri in an ambulance for testing.

During the raid, it was found that the facility was stocking and using expired reagents for the virus tests.

Government labelled test kits which are not for sale were discovered at the privately owned hospital.

“The reason why we have decided to close this institution is that they are lying to the public that they are doing the Covid-19 tests while they are not,” Patrick Kisabei, KMLTTB CEO said.

The hospital director, chief operations officer, laboratory manager and the lab technologists were apprehended as investigations into the matter kick off.

Last month, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman warned of counterfeit Covid-19 testing kits that have penetrated the market.

He advised Kenyans to only use the real-time PCR tests approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In March, Avane Clinic owner Dr Pravan Pancholi and one of his employees, Ndinda Kaleve were arrested and charged with making false adverts.

The hospital was selling Coronavirus testing kits at Sh3,000.

Later, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council suspended Dr Pancholi over the advert.

The clinic’s license was also withdrawn for six months, KMPDC chairperson Eva Njenga said.

“Dr. Pancholi is hereby admonished for allowing his institution to publish a deceitful, erroneous and misleading advertisement,” Dr Njenga said.

