Lang’ata Hospital Director, Three Others Charged With Stocking Expired Lab Chemicals

Lang’ata Hospital director Dr Ashoke Singh Matharu, and three other employees were on Thursday arraigned and charged with stocking unvalidated and expired laboratory reagents.

The others were; Muffadal Ammar HassamJee (operations manager) and Herbert Cheruiyot Charles (lab technician) and Beatrice Awino (lab technician).

According to court documents the four had in their possession expired medical laboratory reagent namely bilirubin (T),combi 35, Ast Got, Actone, Area Bun/UV, Magnesium, Trigs,Excel, Labsystems, Bsa Accurate against the Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Act.

They were also charged with using unvalidated laboratory reagents.

The four entered a not guilty plea and were released on bail. Ashoke and Ammar were released on a Sh100,000 cash bail each.

On the other hand, Cheruiyot and Awino were freed on Sh50,000 cash bail each.

On Wednesday, the hospital laboratories were raided by Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technology Board (KMLTTB) officials over fake Covid-19 tests.

The facility’s laboratories were shut down after it was found that some of the technicians were colluding with others at Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) to conduct Coronavirus tests.

The tests were apparently going for Sh5,500 with the samples being ferried to Kemri in an ambulance for testing.

During the raid, it was found that the facility was stocking and using expired reagents for the virus tests.

Government labelled test kits which are not for sale were discovered at the privately owned hospital.

The case will be mentioned on August 5.

