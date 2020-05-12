Lands PS Nicholas Muraguri’s Mansion Broken Into By Armed Thugs, Valuables Stolen

The Lands PS Nicholas Muraguri’s home was reportedly raided in the wee hours of the night by armed thugs and valuables stolen.

People Daily reports that the incident took place on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at around 10 PM when the workers who were in the house were fast asleep.

Apparently, the PS and his family were not in the house at the time of the incident except for the workers who managed the residence.

According to Nyeri County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara, it was raining heavily when the thieves broke in. An alarm was thus raised and thugs managed to run away with two Television sets.

“It was raining heavily at the time and thugs had taken advantage and gained entry after cutting grills of the backyard window,” said the commissioner.

Further, reports indicate that the thugs were armed with crude weapons as they made entry into the home.

The County commissioner also accounts that the police were alerted by a worker who resides at the house following unusual activities.

Robberies have been reported to be on the rise following the dusk till dawn curfew declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In different incidents, deaths and theft have been reported with residents claiming that they have been triggered by the curfew.

In a different account of events last month, thieves broke into former nominated senator Zipporah Kittony’s hotel, partied and made away with electronics.

The Hotel, known as Sirwa Resort which is located in Sibanda allegedly lost electronics valued at Sh500,000.

Speaking to the Standard, the ex-nominated Senator indicated that she was alerted of the theft by her house help adding that the thieves broke into the hotel after cutting the barbed wires that fenced it.

“I was informed by my house help that the hotel had been broken into and several items including expensive electronic equipment and wines were missing. This is a big blow for me. I’m urging security agents in the area to monitor the movements of idle youths in the county and also intensify security patrols especially around business premises,’’ she stated.

