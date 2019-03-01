Over 600 Lands Ministry Officers Linked To Corruption Transferred

More than 600 officers linked to corruption cases in the Ministry of Lands have been transferred to other ministries.

The transfers come amid probe into the role of the clerical officers in the theft of public land.

According to Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro, the ministry is keen on establishing those officers who have been working with crooks to steal public land.

“The ministry is particularly concerned by the many cases of theft of public land reported in Thika, Ruiru and other areas and we are telling those behind these schemes that it is only a matter of time before catch up with them,” he said.

The affected areas include Thika land registry where more than 20 clerks received their letters on Thursday for transfer to other ministries within Kiambu and some to Murang’a County.

CAS Mung’aro who was speaking to squatter groups in Thika on Thursday, revealed that some of those who have been transferred include land adjudication officers and surveyors.

He, however, noted that majority of the officers transferred were clerks who will be moved to different ministries.

Besides the transfers, the CAS affirmed that action will be taken against those found guilty.

“Besides the transfers, any officer found to have been involved in irregular deals will be suspended and legal action taken against them,” he said.

The officer who was accompanied by Thika West DCC Douglas Mutai and area Lands Registrar Bernard Leitich, assured members of the Kiang’ombe Squatters Settlement Scheme and Masai Village Squatters group that the ministry is in the process of resolving issues affecting them.

The groups had claimed that a cartel has been working in cahoots with some government officers to grab land set aside for public use in Kiang’ombe and Masai villages.

Following their grievances, the CAS noted that the squatters’ representatives have been called for a meeting at the ministry headquarters in a weeks’ time in a bid to resolve the matter.

