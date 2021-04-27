Lands Ministry Goes Digital with National Land Information Management System

The Ministry of Lands has today launched the National Land Information Management System. The event which was presided by President Uhuru Kenyatta marks the launch of a system that will help address fraud and corruption cases that have dogged the ministry for years.

The digital system will address challenges in the current manual land registration and transfer process that is consistent with duplication of land titles, missing documents, doctored land registry records and extended timelines on service delivery

Upon going live, the Nairobi Registry at the Ministry of Lands offices located at Ardhi House will no longer will no longer accept manual land documents. Manual Land transactions will become invalid as the city registry closes its manual registers.

A digital system means that land owners should expect shorter timelines in the registration of property. Less fraud transactions and cases will be reported, protecting investors and property owners. The system will also be linked to external service providers, including the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Lands commission, banks and other key institutions. This means that property owners will have no room to dodge periodic payments.

According to The Standard newspaper, Lands expert Arodi Saf says the system will help bring to book landowners who have been defaulting on payment of land rates and stamp duties.

“It simply means you cannot hide from a digital footprint. This will drastically reduce corruption cases,” he said.

Land buyers will also benefit from the system as they will be able to tell of any alterations regarding the pricing of their pieces of land. Cases of double ownership will also be a thing of the past as the parcels of land will be available with the legitimate owners on the platform.

“Transfer of ownership, issuance of consent, valuation requests, payment and issuance of land rent clearance certificate are among services that will be offered on the system.”

Consent fees, application and withdrawal of caution/caveats/restrictions, payments of stamp duty, registration fees, registration of land documents and searches will also be included in the system.

