Lands CS Faridah Karoney’s Aide Who Went Missing Found Unconscious, Dies At KNH

Jacques Masea, a journalist and communication official at the Lands Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney’s office has died.

According to online reports, Masea was reported missing on Sunday, April 5, 2020 before being found unconscious in his house on Tuesday, April 6. He was then rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he passed on.

“He has been missing since Sunday. He was found unconscious at his home yesterday and was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital yesterday, where he passed on,” a close aide who sought anonymity is quoted.

Initially, Masea worked with Citizen TV as a reporter before he joined the team at the Lands Ministry.

His colleagues, family and friends have eulogized him as an energetic and hardworking man who was passionate about his job.

Taking to Facebook, renowned Presenter Lulu Hassan wrote, “Where do I even start Masea? Our advisor, a friend, former colleague. We had plans. You would look out for us whenever we wanted to make decisions on matters finance, our confidant, I am broken Masea. Clearly, this world is not our home. When we needed help you were quick to assist and made us feel special. You were a rare kind Masea. I bet heaven is all smiles, you will be missed by many.”

News anchor Sam Gituku also remembered him as an inspiration and a hard worker who always achieved what he set up his mind to.

“A really sad day. Such a charming soul. Full of life and inspiration. Hard worker and go-getter,” Citizen TV news anchor Sam Gituku wrote on Facebook.

Masea is said to have played an essential role at the Lands Ministry as he created an online presence where complaints and information were channeled.

Last month, in another account of events, a Nation Media journalist, Christine Omulando, who was reported missing on Wednesday March 18, was found dead.

According to Daily Nation, the sub-editor of The East African was reportedly run over by a vehicle, leaving her dead on the spot, around Khoja Mosque roundabout.

Before this, another journalist working for the same media house died following a hit and run outside Nation center.

The journalist, Raphael Nzioki who was a video editor with NTV was knocked down and ran over by a vehicle as he tried to cross his way through the street.

According to the witnesses, the driver sped off and left his lifeless body lying on the road.

