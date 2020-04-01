Landlords And Tenant Association Calls For Three Month Rent Waiver Over C0VID-19 Pandemic

The Landlords and Tenants Association of Kenya (LATAK) has called for a three-month rent waiver amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) menace.

According to the Association, landlords have been urged to offer the waiver for the months of April, May and June, citing disruption of the economy.

In addition, LATAK has also called upon the government to play a role aimed at assisting landlords that are servicing loans from commercial banks.

Also, they want the government to direct banks to give a six-month moratorium to landlords servicing loans.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the association acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed business and disrupted the economy hence tougher times.

In a different statement by the Clergy Association of Kenya on March 27, the government was also urged to ask direct landlords to waive rent for three months.

According to the clergy, the move would cushion many Kenyans from the economic impact of COVID-19.

For instance, the association indicated that many Kenyans had been sent on unpaid leave while others had lost their jobs leading to struggling families.

“The situation on the ground is tough for many families. Businesses have been affected and there is no cash flow. We ask the government to advise all landlords in Kenya to allow tenants living on rentals to stay at least for three months without being harassed so that they can deal with the COVID-19 shock,” read the statement in part.

"Landlords should not harass tenants for two months because of delayed rent." – Clergy Association of Kenya. #CurfewinKenya #COVID19KE — Nahashon Kimemia (@nahashon87) March 26, 2020

Currently, the country has 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with many other people put on self-isolation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also initiated the dusk till dawn curfew which directs that citizens should be home by 7PM and not leave their houses until 5AM.

This has disrupted businesses, more so the Jua kali sectors. For instance, production has reduced as well as the timing has been interfered with hence traders are not able to make adequate sales per day to cater for their daily needs.

