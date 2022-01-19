Land Where Torched KAG Kiambaa Church Sat On Sale for Sh8 Million

The land where former KAG Kiambaa Church was located in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County has been put up for sale for Sh8 million.

According to a poster seen by Kahawa Tungu in one of the dailies, the land has been put up for sale urgently with a contact number to necessitate the same. The poster also cites that the land is fully serviced.

The poster has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans with a good number questioning why the land is being sold urgently, more so this year being an election year.

The KAG Kiambaa church is very iconic in Kenya, more so in the election history as tens of people were burnt alive during the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

Reports indicate that over 50 people, including women and children, were locked inside the church and burnt alive following the 2007/2008 post-election violence that saw tribes turn against each other.

The Guardian reported that following the unfavorable election outcomes that resulted in violence, hundreds of women and children had resorted to seeking refuge near the church before a section of youths from the Kalenjin tribe armed with bows, arrows and machete attacked them.

“They started cutting the church door with a panga. They were from around here, and even knew some of our names. We kneeled down and surrendered. It was quiet, as we were all praying. We knew this was the end,” a victim, Grace Githuthwa, told the publication.

The victims were reportedly then locked in the church, with mattresses soaked with paraffin thrown inside and lit with matches. The few who tried to escape from the fire were picked up and thrown back inside the burning church.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans.

My brother @DonaldBKipkorir could you be knowing the owner of this piece of land? pic.twitter.com/nCr4V11dA0 — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) January 19, 2022

Kiambaa KAG church land where people were burnt during 2007/2007 pev is finally on sale @8m.this land should have been converted to a graveside coz it's"blood-land" shame on Ruto with his bloody money

Isaac aluochier ngong norah bosibori raila odinga pic.twitter.com/QiSKOctZ1f — Dr.Hardy (@Dr_hardyben) January 19, 2022

Land that was formerly KAG Church, Kiambaa is now up for sale at Ksh. 8m. pic.twitter.com/iPuQQPmhmj — Anonymous (@ProudKenyan_) January 19, 2022

Wait whaaaat 😭. They are now selling KAG Kiambaa Church 😭. pic.twitter.com/PfngIgLC8X — Evangeline Karimi Hamilton Mkenya (@Evangelinekari5) January 19, 2022

