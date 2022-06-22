Land Cartels Are Regrouping, Do Not Elect Them – President Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Kenyans against electing leaders who will reverse land reforms.

While speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Uhuru said land cartels are regrouping and this should be worrying.

Thus, the Head of State called on Kenyans not to elect the cartels who will take Kenya back to the dark days of theft.

“We want people who will move this agenda forward and ensure every Kenyan has his rights and his property. Not taking us back to the days of theft and other things.” President Uhuru said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta: Land cartels are regrouping again; I do urge, msichague watu watatuweka gear ya reverse…wasiturudishe kwa enzi ya wizi

Last year, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) deployed 26 detectives to the Land Fraud Investigations Unit to probe cases promptly.

Through a tweet, the DCI noted that the move detailed detectives with a professional background in land survey, land economics, land physical planning and administration among others.

“The Director DCI has sanctioned far-reaching reforms in the Land Fraud Investigations Unit. In part of the changes made yesterday, a total of 26 detectives with a professional background in land survey, land economics, land physical planning and administration among other relevant fields have been deployed in the unit. This move is meant to inject new blood and professionalize the unit, to undertake investigations of land cases that are complex in nature,” the tweet reads in part.

The Director DCI has sanctioned far reaching reforms in the Land Fraud Investigations Unit. In part of the changes made made yesterday, a total of 26 detectives with professional background in land survey, land economics, land physical planning and administration among other

