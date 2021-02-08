Lancet Launches USSD Service for Authentication of Covid-19 Results

Lancet has launched a verification system to help the public against unscrupulous people issuing fake Covid-19 lab reports with Lancet_PLK headers. The 24-hour USSD mobile service will enable users to instantly authenticate the reports.

To use the service, you will be required to dial *727# followed by the reference number and then hush # If a report is authentic, the user will receive a message bearing details such as the name, age, gender, test requested, and collection date. These details should correspond to the ones issued on the report.

If the report is not authentic and the Reference number cannot be found on Lancet’s results database, you will get a message alerting you that there is no record of the ref No. you just entered. Consultant Chief Pathologist Ahmed Kalebi said that any kind of mismatch indicates that the certificate is not authentic.

This new service will offer convenience to the public, meaning they will not have to contact or visit Lancet for authentic results.

The service can be used by the general public, learning institutions, corporates and companies employing independent contractors, sports facilities, law enforcement agencies, courts of law and entities who require the lab results within a short time.

The service launch follows numerous complaints from the public regarding the authenticity of fake Covid-19 certificates. In November, 21 people were arrested for using fake Covid-19 certificates as they attempted to go to the United Arab Emirates.

“This racket is being masterminded by unscrupulous people who hoodwink or lure the public to obtaining fake reports instead of having genuine tests done,” Kalebi said.

Kenya received a Visa ban from the UAE after it emerged that visitors had been using fake certificates to travel.

