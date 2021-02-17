Lamu Senator Responds To Assault Claims By Saumu Mbuvi, Says She’s Mentally Unstable

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has finally responded to claims of assault by former girlfriend Saumu Mbuvi labeling her as mentally unstable.

In an interview with a local blog, the Senator said Saumu has bipolar disorder that makes her get violent and lose memory.

He added that he has had to deal with so much in their relationship all along while keeping quiet. and sweeping things under the rug.

“She has a mental psychiatric problem called bipolar. That’s why we never stayed together. She breaks things, shouts and loses memory for even one week. Imagine all Kenyans don’t know. I hide this from people,” he is quoted by the publication.

Read: Sonko’s Daughter Saumu No Longer With Senator Loitiptip After He Allegedly Assaulted Her (Photos)

Yesterday, Saumu confirmed having split from the baby daddy, Lamu Senator while accusing him of infidelity and battering her.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, fans inquired whether the two were still together but Saumu responded that they were not, adding that he was dead and forgotten.

She also confirmed having been bipolar although condemned violence of any form against women.

“These are things he did to me. He almost killed me, I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” a screenshot of Saumu’s response on Instagram reads.

Saumu and the Senator welcomed a child together last year despite having a rocky start in their relationship.

Read Also: Police Shot My Father For Not Wearing A Mask, Lamu Senator Loitiptip Says

In a controversial incident in 2019, the lovebirds were attacked while having a good time at a popular club in Nairobi, along Thika Road hence sending the Senator to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In a statement written by Saumu Mbuvi, who was in the company of the senator, the legislator was attacked by a gang of 10.

Ms Mbuvi mentioned that before the attack, the two were watching the UEFA Champions League finals at Memphis Lounge within the neighborhood of USIU in Kasarani.

Saumu also has a daughter with Ben Gatu. The two parted ways after she claimed he was using her for political mileage and physically abusing her.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu