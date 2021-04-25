in NEWS

Senator Anwar Loitiptip Marries A Socialite Months After Breakup With Saumu Mbuvi

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip [Photo/Courtesy]

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has gotten married months after a breakup with his baby mama Saumu Mbuvi.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the senator and socialite Aeedah Bambi got married recently and have kept the matter low-key until Friday, April 23.

Aeedah Bambi
Aeedah Bambi. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]
The two posted a message each indicating that they are “married”, without mentioning the spouse.

Anwar Aeedah


However, Senator Loitiptip confirmed the news while responding to one of the Facebook users, saying they avoided sharing photos online to keep “haters” in the dark.

Tembea Nyumbani Uone Bibi Harusi live live, Picha Mitandaoni Tunajua Mahatters Wanasubiri Waanze kudiss but Tuko Rada. (Come home and see the wife. We know haters are waiting for photos online to disrespect us but were are alert),” said Loitiptip.

 

Anwar

Loitiptip and Saumu started dating in 2019 and had a son in March 2020.

However, in February 2021, the daughter of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko revealed that they had separated after Loitiptip became abusive and unfaithful.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, fans inquired whether the two were still together but Saumu responded that they were not, adding that he was dead and forgotten.

“These are things he did to me. He almost killed me, I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” said Saumu.

Saumu also has a daughter with Ben Gatu. The two parted ways after she claimed he was using her for political mileage and physically abusing her.

