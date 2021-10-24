Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Allegedly Shoots Woman In Nanyuki, Goes Into Hiding

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has allegedly shot a woman after an argument in a hotel in Nanyuki.

According to reports, the woman, Joy Makena, is nursing gunshot wounds at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital while the senator has gone into hiding.

“Joy Makena, aged 32 years was shot on her right leg above the ankle after a quarrel ensued between her and the senator Lamu county Hon. Anwar,” read part of the police report.

The incident is reported to have happened at 2am on Saturday night at Kanu Grounds in Nanyuki town, Laikipia County.

Police have recovered a firearm with 13 bullets from Senator Anwar’s security detail.

Media reports indicate that Anwar said he was attacked at the hotel in Nanyuki and was forced to shoot in the air to scare his attackers.

“I am at a hospital for some checkup and will speak on the matter later, but the truth is that I was attacked by a knive-wielding gang last night,” he told the Standard.

About a week ago, Loitiptip reportedly kicked a man identified as Francis Mugo in Mombasa and tried to throw him into the Indian Ocean.

The incident took place immediately after Deputy President William Ruto who was on a tour of the area, boarded his plane.

Mugo allegedly suffered injuries to his right hand, left eye and hip.

It is said that Loitiptip broke his victim’s glasses, snatched his phone and even attempted to throw him into the Indian Ocean.

