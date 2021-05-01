Lamu MCA Jailed for Attempted Prison Break Freed on Bail After Appeal

Mkomani ward MCA Yahya Shee who was jailed for attempting to help convicted drug traffickers escape from prison has been freed on bail after appeal.

In a ruling by the High Court, the MCA was released on Sh300,000 cash bail on the grounds that the accused has an arguable case.

“It’s the determination of this court that the applicant be and is hereby released on bond of Sh500,000 with a surety of identical amount or in the alternative a cash bail of Sh300,000,” the court ruled.

Further, the ruling justified the MCAs release stating that he had previously been on bail and he did not abscond. Ideally, he is a first-time offender and thus has no criminal record.

Shee had previously been sentenced to nine and half years for reportedly attempting to help convicted drug traffickers to escape out of prison in 2017 among other crimes.

He was also fined Sh800,000 in addition to his sentence and given 14 days to appeal the ruling.

Appearing before Lamu principal magistrate Allan Temba via zoom, the MCA was found guilty of all six counts.

For instance, Principal Magistrate Temba said the second and third counts of attempting to aid the escape of convicted felons were concurrent, hence attracted a four-year sentence.

The MCA was also handed a four-year jail term and an alternative fine of Sh400,000 for the fourth and fifth concurrent counts where he was found guilty of preventing the police from executing their duty contrary to Section 103(a) of the National Police Service Act.

