Lamu Court Finds Police Officer Rogers Ouma Guilty Of Raping Woman Who Went To Report Case

Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba has found a police officer, Rogers Ouma, guilty of rape and abuse of authority while on duty.

Ouma has been found guilty of raping a 26-year-old woman in December 8, 2019 who had gone to report a case detailing domestic wrangles with her husband.

Apparently, Ouma lured the lady into his house at Langoni Police Lines by offering her shelter from the rains before the incident took place.

According to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), the prosecution team led by Eddie Kaddebe proved that the officer lured the woman into her house and took advantage of her despite being trusted as person of authority.

“The court heard that the 26-year-old woman had on December 8, 2019 at 8 PM gone to report that her husband was forcing her to take abortion pills to terminate an unwanted pregnancy,” the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution said on Twitter.

Ouma is set to be sentenced tomorrow, Friday, July 3, 2020.

In yet a different account of events last month, Embu DCIO Jervasio Njeru was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while in Embu police custody.

According to a police signal from Embu North Sub-County, Jervasio Njeru allegedly raped the woman on the night of 30/31 May. She was being held on a charge of obtaining money by false pretence after a complaint by one Stephen Gathiru Gakaru.

The woman was released on May 31, 2020 on a free bond through OB. No. 21/31/05/2020 after which she was required to appear before the DCI on June 2.

Forensics experts examined the lady and concluded that her complaint of rape via OB. No. 54/31/05/2020 (recorded at 7 PM on May 31) was valid, leading to the arrest of DCIO Jervasio Njeru.

He was however released on Sh500,000 bond after pleading not guilty with the case set for a later date.

