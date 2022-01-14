Lamu Attacks: DPP Haji Orders Probe Into Facebook Group Over Hate Speech

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered a probe on a Kenyan Facebook Group publishing inflammatory content amid a series of attacks in Lamu County.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Friday, Haji identified the Facebook account as Lamu County Politics Unlimited Group.

According to the DPP, 12 persons using pseudonyms have been publishing content that amounts to hatespeech.

The listed accounts bear the names Catherine Dylan, Cyte Nimz Maina, Muthoni Martha, Lucy Peter, Anthony Mambo, Njeri E. Mwaniki, Frank Mwangi, Josh Mhumble, Alphaken Madiba, Paul Keta Sikujua, David Brighton and Ndirangu Kenn.

“The aforementioned persons have published content that may incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination towards certain ethnic groups which is contrary to Article 33(2) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, Section 62(1) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008 and Sections 22 and 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018,” the DPP said.

Haji directed the IG to investigate the said publications and submit a file to his office within 30 days.

“I hereby direct you to institute comprehensive investigations into the said publications and submit the resultant investigation file within thirty days (30) days hereof,” said Haji in the letter copied to NCIC Chairperson Simon Kobia.

“A progress report should be forwarded to my office within fourteen (14) days for further directions.”

At least five suspected Al-Shabaab attacks have been reported in several parts of the county leaving more than seven civilians and four police officers dead in the recent weeks.

Several houses have also been torched in what security agencies say could be linked to the land issues pitting locals and some residents perceived to be “outsiders”.

Last week Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i imposed a 30-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the county over the killings.

The CS declared the affected areas a disturbed zone and directed immediate deployment of a multi-agency security team to pursue the ‘bandits’.

