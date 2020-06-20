Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Refutes Plan To Sell Injury Plagued N’Golo Kanté

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has repudiated reports the club intends to sell injury plagued N’Golo Kanté this summer to finance two transfers.

Media reports suggests the North Londoners would use money from Kantè’s sale to fund moves for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz and Leicester’s Ben Chilwell, but Lampard maintains nothing could be further from the truth.

The player has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season after struggling with injuries.

However Lampard, who is unsure whether Pedro and Willian will agree short-term deals to the end of the season, said the 29-year-old France midfielder was in his long-term plans.

“In terms of N’Golo, I’ve seen some talk and reports about him and his future at the club,” Lampard said. “I’ve said it a lot of times about N’Golo – one of the best midfield players in the world. I would have loved to be able to play with him. He has everything.

“Coming back to Chelsea and having N’Golo Kanté is something I really want to appreciate and work with. Because of injuries it’s been tough for N’Golo. It’s nice to see him a little bit fresh. N’Golo is so important to us going forward. We need him regularly and hopefully we’ll have that now,” Lampard told The Guardian.

Kantè has put aside his Coronavirus fears and is poised to feature for the Blues against Aston Villa in the Premier League Sunday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu