Blow As Lamont Jacobs Bows Out Of Kip Keino Classic With Stomach Problems

Olympics 100M gold medalist Lamont Jacobs has been hospitalised and will not grace the Kip Keino Classic this afternoon.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello sport, Lamont was admitted at a hospital in Nairobi with stomach problems.

“Jacobs night in the hospital for intestinal virus, he won’t run in Nairobi.”

The 27-year-old was one of the star attractions of the third edition of the Kip Keino Classic, with Kenyan fans salivating for a duel between him and home boy Ferdinand Omanyala.

