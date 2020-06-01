La Liga Set To Resume On June 11 With Empty Stadia

La Liga President Javier Tebas has confirmed the return of the Spanish Football League in an interview with the El Partidazo #VolverEsGanar show on Movistar, LaLiga’s broadcaster in Spain.

The LaLiga President announced that there will be games on every day of the week, and also confirmed the kick-off times for the first and second matchday back.

No end of excitement awaits us in the coming days, with clashes such as Athletic Club vs Atletico de Madrid and the Valencia derby, pitting Valencia CF against Levante UD, set to be played on the first matchday back following the competition’s restart.

The LaLiga president also revealed a project to involve LaLiga fans in matches, which will be played behind closed doors for the time being.

The Applause to Infinity initiative will see applause from fans from across the world played out in stadiums in the 20th minute of matches.

Among the news revealed by Javier Tebas was the announcement of official kick-off times for the first and second matchdays back, and also confirmation that there will be three time slots for matches which can be adjusted based on weather conditions, in particular high temperatures.

From now until the end of the season, weekdays will feature regular match slots at 20:30 and 23:00

EAT, while regular match times for weekend fixtures will be 18:00, 20:30 and 23:00 EAT. The first of these slots will be reserved for games played in the north of Spain, where June and July temperatures are milder than the rest of the country.

In addition, if the weather conditions are favourable, one more weekend match slot will be included at 14:00 EAT.

Over 40 LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank games are planned to be played each week. Sevilla FC vs Real Betis will be played on Thursday June 11 at 22:00 CET to kick off Matchday 28 of LaLiga Santander, Elche C.F vs Extremadura UD, CF Fuenlabrada vs CD Tenerife and Málaga CF vs SD Huesca will kick off Matchday 32 in LaLiga SmartBank on Friday June 12 at 20:30 EAT.

In addition to kick-off times, the LaLiga president also unveiled the Applause to Infinity project, an initiative which will involve LaLiga fans from all over the world and pay tribute to the heroes who are

fighting to overcome the current global health pandemic.

