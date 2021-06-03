Laikipia Residents Protest Death of Woman who Died as Nurses Celebrated Birthday

Laikipia residents have taken to the streets after an elderly woman died over what has been termed as negligence.

The residents have staged demos outside Nanyuki Referral Hospital demanding justice for a 58-year-old woman who died while nurses celebrated the birthday of their colleague.

LAIKIPIA RESIDENTS stage demo outside Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital where they allege a woman died while nurses were celebrating the birthday of a colleague. pic.twitter.com/Nw3aPOI75I — Nation Breaking News (@NationBreaking) June 3, 2021

Laikipia County Health CEC Rose Maitai has confirmed knowledge of the incident and assured disciplinary actions.

“Unfortunately, it’s true. Disciplinary action has been taken including interdiction of some,” she said.

The incident is reported to have happened yesterday where Halima Hassan, aged 58 died while awaiting tests after she was rushed to the facility by her family from their Majengo home.

For instance, the deceased’s son recounted that Halima was treated at the emergency unit and was asked to get some laboratory tests.

“On several occasions, I approached a male nurse for help who felt I was nagging and rudely told me off,” the deceased’s son, Ramadhan Hassan Omar told a local TV station.

While at the waiting bay with other patients, Omar learnt that the caregivers and lab technicians were attending a birthday party in another room.

