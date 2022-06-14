in NEWS

Lady In Viral Clip Threatening To Arrest Revelers Not A Cop- Police Clarify

NMS officer
Lady claiming to be an NMS Officer

The National Police has been forced to issue a statement after a viral clip captured a woman threatening to arrest revelers at a drinking joint.

In a video that has since gone viral on Twitter, a woman claiming to be a police inspector was threatening to arrest revelers for alleged ‘defamation.,

The police, through a statement, said the lady is not a police officer but rather an enforcement officer working for the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). Thus, she impersonated a police officer.

The police further clarified that the role of the NPS officers is seconded to NMS to perform some specific tasks including training and discharging their mandate in accordance with the law.

“The attention of the National Police Service (NPS) is drawn to a viral video clip circulating on social media where a lady in a social club is having an altercation with other revelers threatening to arrest them for some alleged crimes. This is to confirm to the public that the said lady as portrayed IS NOT a POLICE OFFICER under the NPS as believed BUT an ENFORCEMENT OFFICER working for Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). Any claim made by her being a police inspector is viewed as impersonation of a police officer,” the statement reads in part.

“As NPS, we, therefore, hold our officers accountable to such high standards to ensure efficient and effective service provision to the public,” it adds.

