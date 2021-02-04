Laboso’s Sister Objects Court Orders Granting Widower Abonyo Rights To Manage Sh100 Million Estate

Former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s widower Edwin Abonyo has been granted the rights to manage their Sh100 million estate.

Through his lawyer Fred Athuok, Abonyo had sought to be given authority to manage his deceased wife’s estate and sought to have Laboso’s name substituted with his.

The orders were granted by High Court judge Aggrey Muchelule on June 10, 2020.

However, Laboso’s sister Judy Cheptoo has ideally sought to have the orders to object to the grant of admissions to Abonyo.

Star reports that Cheptoo has hired a lawyer to object to the orders granted to Abonyo although she is yet to file substantive suit papers.

The properties listed include land in Karen, Kericho, South Sotik and Kisumu, a townhouse along Kilimani Road, a house in Kericho and some 275 shares in Kenya Grain Growers Co-operative Union as Laboso’s property.

Others listed were a house in Nakuru, a residential plot in Bomet, KCB shares, Sinendet Multipurpose Cooperative Society, shares in Parliament Sacco, Egerton University Pension Scheme, Imarisha Sacco, Cooperative Bank account, KCB account, Cooperative Bank Visa card, Barclays multi-currency prepaid card, a vehicle and shares at Itibo Limited.

The case has been scheduled for mention on March 24, 2021.

Before joining politics, the former Bomet county boss had been a lecturer at Egerton University.

Laboso died of cancer on July 29, 2019. The couple was married for close to 36 years with two biological children and others adopted.

She was interred at her matrimonial home in Fort Ternan in Koru, Kisumu County.

