Former Uhuru’s Aide Laban Onserio Joins Standard Media as New Chief of Staff

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s aide Laban Cliff Onserio has joined Standard Media Group as the new Chief of staff, a position that did not previously exist.

Onserio served as the Deputy Director of Communication at the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU).

Through an internal memo by the Standard, Onserio will also serve as an anchor at KTN where he will major in business and policy programs.

He will aid in administrative roles, communication, government relations and strengthening shareholder partnerships.

"My time at the Presidential Delivery Unit has come to an end… This was various teams of 40 professionals who came in from in the country and out of the country to join PDU. I was honored and I thank God for the opportunity to have been appointed to join the Presidential Delivery Team. It has been an amazing experience. I look back with great nostalgia in terms of the training we received from top government officials on how to really cut our teeth in public service," Onserio said. Onserio has previously worked with NTV and Safaricom. He also participated in the recent Safari Rally competitions in Kenya where he was co-driver to Smith in a Ford Fiesta Car.

