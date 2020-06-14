La Liga To Presecute Pitch Invador Who Wanted Messi Photo Op

La Liga has said it is taking legal action against the man who ran on to the pitch during Real Mallorca’s behind-closed-doors match against Barcelona on Saturday in an attempt to secure a photograph with Lionel Messi.

The fan, wearing an Argentina shirt with Messi’s name and number 10 on the back, breached strict security measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus by entering the pitch early in the second half.

A statement from La Liga on Sunday said the man accessed the pitch “without any authorisation and disobeying the protocols established by health legislation, as well as disobeying the orders of security staff”.

“La Liga also wishes to show its absolute condemnation for this type of conduct that puts the health of others at risk and risks damaging the integrity of the competition.”

The fan, a French Mallorca resident, spoke to the Spanish radio station Cadena Cope after being ejected by security personnel and police, revealing he had scaled a two-metre fence to access the stadium.

“I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening, I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he’s my idol,” he said. Mallorca said they were investigating how the fan had got into the stadium.

