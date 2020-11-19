KWS Trainee Pilot Killed After Aircraft Crash-landed In Isinya

A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) trainee pilot has died after a light aircraft crash-landed near Kenya Aviation Training School in Birika, Isinya, Kajiado County.

According to witnesses, the AutoGyro aircraft model MTOsport 2010, registered 5Y-KWV, crashed at around 7 am during a routine training exercise.

The aircraft is said to have caught fire soon after crash-landing.

The incident was confirmed by KWS acting corporate communication manager Paul Jinaro.

JUST IN: KWS Gyrocopter crash lands and burns in Isinya, Kajiado County. Trainee pilot onboard killed. pic.twitter.com/ATNATLRJkW — Augustine Sang 🇰🇪 (@Sang_254) November 19, 2020

“Today KWS is sad to confirm we, unfortunately, suffered an aircraft accident at 07.38a m that resulted in one fatality and the loss of the aircraft. The accident involved an AutoGyro aircraft model MTOsport2010 registered 5Y-KWV,” a Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) official said.

Cause of incident is still unknown.

“A thorough investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the accident. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved,” the KCAA official said.

