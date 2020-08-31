KWS Rubbishes Claims Of Increasing Park Entry Fees For Kenyans

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has dismissed claims of revising park entry fees upwards for Kenyan citizens.

Reports indicated that foreigners would access parks at a reduced fee compared to the locals whose charges had apparently been raised by 60 per cent.

In a tweet, KWS asked Kenyans to ignore the reports, noting that new changes ensured that citizens and residents of Kenya enjoyed the same rates.

“In the new changes, residents of Kenya and citizens will now enjoy the same rates. The public is advised to ignore reports that the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has increased its rates and continue to Discover KWS Parks,” the tweet read.

In July, the ministry of tourism revised park fees downwards for both local and international tourists.

The new charges took effect on July 1 for a period of one year.

In the reviewed rates, locals will part with Sh400 for a visit to Nairobi Park down from Sh430 while those visiting Nakuru, Amboseli parks will pay Sh800 from Sh860.

Tsavo West and Tsavo East parks will charge Sh500 from Sh515 while Meru, Aberdares and Mt Kenya parks will charge Sh250 from Sh300.

“We want to encourage Kenyans to enter the parks for longer durations. The longer they stay, the more business they give to the tour guides, hotels, lodges as well as the curio dealers,” said CS Balala.

“We have also given a one-year moratorium to lodge owners in its parks and reserves, for rent payment starting July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. We have also announced a 50 per cent discount on filming fees for both local and international producers filming in parks and reserves.”

