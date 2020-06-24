KWS Refutes Claims Of Road Being Built Within Nairobi National Park

Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has rubbished claims that a road is being constructed within the Nairobi National Park, destroying the animals’ natural habitat.

Kenyans online were irked by a picture doing rounds on social media which showed constructions works were underway at the park.

In a statement, KWS noted that the claims were “not true, and a total misrepresentation of the facts.”

“KWS has recently noted reports appearing in social media platforms insinuating that there is a new express way road being built next to the SGR passing through Nairobi National Park.

According to the state corporation, “The correct position is that a local contractor engaged by KWS is improving the road joining KWS Headquarters to Central Workshop inside the Park.”

The contractor on site is apparently scooping murram from a nearby quarry for an existing road.

Once the works are complete, KWS says, the contractor will rehabilitate the quarry pit in accordance with an already established Environmental Management Plan.

Irate Kenyans thought:

This pride of lions has been hanging out along a gravel excavation site about 3km from the JKIA beacon and SGR line. It's well inside the park and closer to Tuala than East Gate. Lakini the distraction of those acacias by the Express way between East Gate & Ole Sereni is sad. — Vic #SwitchOffKPLC Otieno (@hotshotcreative) June 23, 2020

At one point in my lifetime there will be no Nairobi National park, Karura forest, Uhuru park or even Arboretum because at that time because of necessity and logic there would be no sense to have them. Only time will tell! — luke amoke (@amokeluke) June 23, 2020

Concrete jungle,haphazard infrastructure encroaching on human habitats & animal ecosystems must reserve the right to life & clean environment.

Kenya Flora & fauna as an heritage shld be protected from greedy geezers. — PanafriKan-Guru™ (@panafriKanguru) June 23, 2020

Others said that the picture was taken out of context. They noted that facts were misrepresented.

Here are some of their thoughts:

Why are you misleading the public? These are murram stacks in the park used for repairing park roads. The lions love sitting on those mounds. When the roads are completed and grass grows back they will have nice mounds and waterholes to enjoy. Do not spread falsehoods. — olga ercolano (@artafrica) June 23, 2020

THIS IS NOT TRUE. PEOPLE ARE SPREADING LIES. These are the murram stacks at no 7 and 8 in the park, where the contractor repairing the Park roads is collecting stones and murram to resurface the Park roads which have been damaged during the rainy season. They are not allowed to — Jax #WhyILoveKenya🇰🇪💖 (@Jackie_Arkle) June 23, 2020

The post by @jamessmat whom i truly respect is sadly false and alarmist. See my response below. Also the expressway is going over Uhuru Highway.. no way is it going through the park. We would have made noise. People need to fact check always — Jax #WhyILoveKenya🇰🇪💖 (@Jackie_Arkle) June 23, 2020

