KWS Refutes Claims Of Road Being Built Within Nairobi National Park

Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has rubbished claims that a road is being constructed within the Nairobi National Park, destroying the animals’ natural habitat.

Kenyans online were irked by a picture doing rounds on social media which showed constructions works were underway at the park.

In a statement, KWS noted that the claims were “not true, and a total misrepresentation of the facts.”

“KWS has recently noted reports appearing in social media platforms insinuating that there is a new express way road being built next to the SGR passing through Nairobi National Park.

According to the state corporation, “The correct position is that a local contractor engaged by KWS is improving the road joining KWS Headquarters to Central Workshop inside the Park.”

The contractor on site is apparently scooping murram from a nearby quarry for an existing road.

Once the works are complete, KWS says, the contractor will rehabilitate the quarry pit in accordance with an already established Environmental Management Plan.

Others said that the picture was taken out of context. They noted that facts were misrepresented.

